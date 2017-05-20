 Top
    Close photo mode

    Weather in Azerbaijan will be rainy tomorrow, lightning will strike

    Mild north-west wind will blow and intensify

    Baku. 20 May REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast on Sunday in Azerbaijan has been announced.

    Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resourcesweather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

    However, lightning and rain are expected in some places of peninsula at night. Mild north-west wind will blow and intensify occasionally.

    The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be +13+16 C at night, +20+24 C in the daytime, in Baku +14+16 C at night, +21+23 C in daytime.

    The atmospheric pressure will raise from 753 mm Hg to 758 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 75-85 % at night and 60-65 % in daytime.

    lightning and intermittent rain is expected in some regions of Azerbaijan. It will intensify in some places, hail predicted. West wind will blow and intensify in some places. Temperature will be 12-17 C at night, 23-28 C in daytime, in the mountains 5-10 C at night, 13-18 C in daytime.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi