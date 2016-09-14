Weather will be rainy tomorrow in Azerbaijan

Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ The weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on September 15.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, at night and in the morning, rain is expected in some places of the peninsula. North-west wind will intensify in the second half of the day.

On Absheron peninsula, the temperature will be 19-22°C at night, 26-30°C in the daytime, in Baku 19-21°C at night, 27-29°C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will increase from 754 mm Hg to 759 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 65-75% at night, 50-60% in the afternoon.

In Azerbaijani regions starting from the northern and western regions lightning and intermittent rain is expected. It will intensify in some places at night. West wind will blow and intensify in some places in afternoon.

The temperature will be 15-20°C at night, 26-31°C in the daytime, as well as 9-14°C on the mountains at night, 15-20°C in the daytime.