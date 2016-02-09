Weather will be rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 10, in Baku and Absheron peninsula the weather will be changeable cloudy, mainly rainless.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, cloudiness will increase in the evening, rain is expected in some areas. Mild south wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be from 1 degree of frost to 2 degrees of heat at night, 6-9 C in the daytime, in Baku 0-2 C at night, 6-8 C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions, the weather will be mainly rainless tomorrow, will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning, the mountainous areas are likely to be rainy. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be from 2 degrees of frost to 3 degrees of heat at night, 4-9 in the daytime, in the mountains 3-8 C at night, in the high mountainous areas -10-15 C of frost, 0-3 degrees of heat in the daytime.