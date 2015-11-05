Weather will be rainless in Azerbaijan tomorrow

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ Weather will be rainless in Azerbaijan on November 6.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula on November 6 will be changeable cloudy and mostly rainless, it will be foggy in some places. In the evening, cloudiness will increase. Mild north-west wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 7-11at night, 13-16 in the daytime, in Baku 8-10 at night, 14-16 C in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. In the evening, some rain is expected in the northern and eastern regions. East wind will blow and intensify occasionally in some places.

The temperature will be 6-11 C at night, 16-21 C in the daytime, in the mountains 0-5 C at night, 10-15 C in the daytime.