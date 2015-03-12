Weather temperature up to +15 °C tomorrow in Baku, snowfall forecasted

Baku. 12 March. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for Friday announced. The deputy director of the Bureau of hydrometeorological forecasting National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Gulshad Mamedova said to Report, that the variable cloudy, occasional gloomy and dry weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula for March 13. The fog will be in some places at night in the morning. South wind will be replaced with west wind towards the evening. The air temperature will be +2+5°C at night and +10+15°C in the noon.

In Azerbaijani regions, the dry weather was forecasted for tomorrow. The fog is expected in some places at night and in the morning. Precipitation will fall towards the evening in northern and western regions. Sleet and snow is expected in mountainous areas. West wind will blow and intensify at times. The air temperature will be 0+5°C at night and +12+17°C in the noon, in mountains -2+3°C at night and +7+12°C in the daytime in some places will be +15°C.

According to a medical meteorological forecast, tomorrow and on March 15 and 12, mild hesitation of meteorological factors in Absheron Peninsula suitable for sensitive people.