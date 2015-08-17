Weather temperature to be 38°C in Azerbaijan on August 18

Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for August 18 in Azerbaijan was announced. Hydro-metrological forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources said to Report that variable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and dry weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on August 18.

Mild north wind will blow. Air temperature will be +23+26°C at night and +34+35°C in the daytime in Absheron peninsula, while +24+26°C at night and +33+35°C in the daytime in Baku.

In Azerbaijani regions, dry weather is expected. However, lightening and rain are expected in some northern and western regions at night and in the morning. East wind will blow and intensify in various places. Air temperature will be +20+25°C at night and +33+38°C in the daytime; +14+19°C at night and +25+30°C in the daytime in mountains.