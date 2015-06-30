Weather temperature to be 33°C in Baku on July 1

Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for July 1 in Azerbaijan was announced. Weather temperature will be 33°C in Baku on July 1.

The Hydro-metrological forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources said to Report that dry weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on July 1. North-west wind will blow and intensify in the afternoon. Air temperature will be +22+25°C at night and +28+33°C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions, dry weather is likely to be. West wind will blow and intensify in various places. Air temperature will be +20+25°C at night and +35+40°C in the daytime; +14+19°C at night and +25+30°C in the daytime.