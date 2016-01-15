Weather forecast on January 16 announced

Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ On January 16, in Baku and Absheron peninsula the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy. Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, in the afternoon rain is expected in some places of the peninsula.

North wind will be replaced by south wind in the daytime.

Temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 3-5 C at night, 7-11 C in the daytime, in Baku 3-5 degrees at night, 9-11 C in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions, at night and in the morning fog in some places is expected, some northern and eastern regions will be rainy. Mild south-west wind will blow.

The temperature will be 1C of frost to + 4 degrees C at night, 7-12 C in the daytime, in the mountains 1-6 C of frost at night, in the high mountainous areas 7-12 C of frost at night, 2-7 C in the daytime.

Due to the medical-meteorological forecasts, weak and mild hesitations of meteorological factors in Absheron peninsula will be suitable for sensitive people, though, on January 17 and 18, south wind will blow and intensify in some areas, which may cause discomfort for meteo sensitive people.