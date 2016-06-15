Weather forecast in Baku on the day of Formula 1 race announced

Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast on June 17, the day of the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Europe in Baku was announced.

National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources said on a request of Report that on June 17, in Baku and Absheron peninsula the weather will be cloudy, mainly rainless.

Mild north-west wind will blow.

The temperature will be 17-21 C at night, 25-30 C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions on June 17, the weather will be mainly dry, but in some northern and western regions at night and in the evening, lightning and rain is expected. In some places, hail is expected. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 16-21 C at night, 30-35 C in the daytime, in the mountains 11-16 C at night, 20-25 C in the daytime.