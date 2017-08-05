Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for weekend announced

Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow has been announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the weather will be sunny in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula on August 6. Weak north wind will be replaced with south-east wind in the afternoon.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 23-26 degrees of heat at night, 34-38 in daytime, 24-26 C in Baku at night, 36-38 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make 757 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 70-80% at night and 40-45% in the afternoon.

On Absheron beaches the temperature of sea water is expected to be 25-26 degrees in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, 26-27 in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan, 27-28 in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh.

The weather will be rainless in Azerbaijan's regions; weak east wind will blow.

The temperature will be 20-25 degrees of heat at night, 35-40 C in daytime, 15-20 C in mountains at night, 28-33 in afternoon.