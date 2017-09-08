Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow announced

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, weather will be mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on September 9.

North-western wind will be replaced by moderate southeastern wind in daytime.

The temperature will be 19-22 degrees of heat in Absheron peninsula at night, 27-30 in daytime, 20-22 in Baku at night and 28-30 in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make 763 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 70-80% at night and 50-60% in afternoon.

According to medical-meteorological forecast, weak and moderate hesitation of meteorological factors on the Absheron peninsula on September 9-11 is mainly favorable for meteo-sensitive people.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijani regions. Fog will be observed on some places in morning. East wind will occasionally intensify in daytime. The temperature will be 18-23 degrees of heat at night, 31-36 in daytime, 9-14 on mountains at night, 21-26 in daytime.