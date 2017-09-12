Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow announced

Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, weather will be rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on September 13.

North-west wind will be replaced by south-east wind in daytime.

The temperature will be 20-23 degrees of heat in Absheron peninsula at night, 28-33 in daytime, 20-22 in Baku at night and 29-31 in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make 761 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 65-75% at night and 50-60% in afternoon.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijani regions. East wind will occasionally intensify in daytime.

The temperature will be 18-23 degrees of heat at night, 30-35 in daytime, 10-15 on mountains at night, 20-25 in daytime.