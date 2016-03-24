Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow announced

Baku. 24 March. REPORT.AZ/ On March 25 in Baku and Absheron peninsula the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally cloudy, mainly rainless. Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

Slight fog is expected in some places in Baku in the morning.

Moderate southwest wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 6-9 C at night, during the day - 15-20 C in some places reaches 23 C. Baku night - 7-9, in the afternoon - 18-20 degrees Celsius.

In the regions of Azerbaijan the weather is expected mainly without precipitation, at night and in the morning it will be foggy in some areas. Occasionally intensifying west wind will blow.

The temperature at night - 7-12 C , in the afternoon - 18-23 degrees, in some places the temperature warms up to 26 degrees Celsius. In the mountains at night - 0-5, in the afternoon - 11-16 degrees, in some places will reach 19 C.