Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for Sunday announced

Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for Sunday in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on 20 May, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be rainless. Moderate south wind will blow.

Temperature on the peninsula will be 15-18 C at night, 26-30 C in daytime, in Baku 16-18 C at night and 28-30 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 761 mm mercury column; relative humidity will be 60-65% at night, 45-50 % in daytime.

Tomorrow, in northern beaches of Absheron beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba) the southern wind will blow. The sea water temperature will be 19-20 degrees.

South-east wind will blow in southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh) . The sea water temperature will be 20-21 degrees.

On May 20, the weather will be mainly rainless in the regions of Azerbaijan, but lightning and short-term rain is expected in some parts of the Greater and Lesser Causcaus during the daytime. East wind will blow.

Temperature on the peninsula will be 14-19 C at night, 28-33 C in daytime, in mountains 8-13 C at night and 17-22 C in daytime.