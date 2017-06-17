 Top
    Close photo mode

    Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for Sunday announced

    Lightning and intermittent rain is expected in some places

    Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for day off announced.

    Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to report, on June 18, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless.

    North-west wind will be replaced by south-east wind

    The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 15-17 degrees of heat at night, 22-27 in the daytime, also, 15-17 in Baku at night, 23-27 in the daytime.

    Atmospheric pressure will drop from 762 mm Hg to 758 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 75-85% at night, 60-65% in the daytime.

    Lightning and intermittent rain will be observed on some places in Azerbaijani regions. Torrential rain, predicted on some places. East wind will blow.

    The temperature will be 12-17 degrees of heat at night, 26-31 in the daytime, 5-10 on mountains at night, 13-18 in the daytime. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi