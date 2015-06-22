Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for June 23 announced

Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for June 23 in Azerbaijan was announced. Deputy Director of the Hydro-metrological forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova said to Report that variable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and dry weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on June 23. North-west wind will blow and become mild in theafternoon. Air temperature will be +20+24°C at night and +30+35°C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions, dry weather is expected, however, lightning, and short-term rain are likely to be in some mountainous areas at night and in the evening. East wind will blow and intensify in various places. Air temperature will be +20+25°C at night and +34+39°C in the daytime; +13+18°C at night and +25+30°C in the daytime.