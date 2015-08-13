Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for August 14 announced

Baku. 13 August. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for August 14 in Azerbaijan was announced. Hydro-metrological forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources said to Report that sunny weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on August 14. South-east wind blow in the afternoon. Air temperature will be +23+26°C at night and +32+37°C in the daytime in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

In Azerbaijani regions, dry weather is expected. East wind will blow. Air temperature will be +20+25°C at night and +35+40°C in the daytime; +15+20°C at night and +22+32°C in the daytime in mountains.