Weather forecast for Valentine's Day announced

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for February 14 was announced. Report was informed by the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. The variable cloudy, occasional gloomy and dry weather is expected for tomorrow in Baku and Absheron peninsula. North wind will blow. The air temperature will be +2+4°C at night, +6+9°C in the daytime.

The occasional rain is expected in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow. The snow and sleet are likely to be in mountains. West wind will blow.

The air temperature will be 0+5°C at night, +6+10°C in the noon, 0-5°C at night and 0+5°C in the daytime in mountains.