Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow - November 25 in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was told by the deputy director of Hydrological Bureau of National Hydrometeorological Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Gulshad Mammadova. The cloudy and cold weather will be in Baku and Absheron peninsula on November 25. The occasional rain is expected. The mild east wind will blow. The weather temperature will be +4°+6°C at night, +6°+8°C in the daytime.

The occasional rain is also expected in Azerbaijani regions. The snow is likely to be in mountainous areas. The east wind will blow. The fog is expected in some places. The weather temperature will be +1°+6°C at night, +6°+10°C in the daytime, -2°-8°C in mountainous areas at night, -2+3°C in the daytime.

The atmosphere pressure will increase from 759 mm to 770 mm, relative humidity will be 85-95%.

G.Mammadova stated, that since November 23 the weather temperature is one degree below the climate norm in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

The rainy weather in Azerbaijan will continue till November 26.