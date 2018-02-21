Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on February 22, the drizzle is expected in some places of Baku and Absheron peninsula. South-east wind will blow.

Temperature on the peninsula will be 3-5 C at night, 7-9 C in afternoon, in Baku 4-6 C at night and 7-9 C in afternoon.

Atmospheric pressure will be 763 mm mercury column, relative humidity will make 85-95% at night, 60-70% in daytime.

In some regions of Azerbaijan, ecologists predict intermittent rains on February 22, mountainous areas will be snowy, the weather will be mostly rainless in most regions in daytime. It will be foggy in some places. East wind will blow.

Temperature will be 1-6 C at night, 7-12 C in afternoon, in mountains 0-5 C at night, 4-9 C in daytime.