Weather forecast for February 11 in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for February 11 in Azerbaijan was announced. Report was told by the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the cloudy and rainless weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

The Fog will be in the morning and rain in some places at the evening. North wind will blow and occasionally strengthen in afternoon. The air temperature will be +2+4°C at night, +6+9°C in the daytime.

Tomorrow the weather will be foggy at night and in the morning, sleet and snow is expected in the afternoon in western and mountainous regions.

West wind will blow in some places will strengthen. The air temperature will be 0+4°C at night, +8+12°C in the daytime, 0-5°C at night and -2+3°C in the daytime in mountains.