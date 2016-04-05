 Top
    Close photo mode

    Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

    Temperature in Baku will be 6-8 at night, 14-16 C in the daytime

    Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 6, in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless. South wind will blow.

    Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

    Temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 5-8 at night, 12-17 C in daytime, in Baku 6-8 C at night, 14-16 C in the daytime.

    763 mm Hg atmospheric pressure is predicted, relative humidity will, 75-85 C at night and 55-65 in the daytime.

    The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions, but drizzly rain is expected in some western regions in the evening. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. East wind will blow.

    The temperature will be 2-7 C at night, 14-19 C in the daytime, in the mountains from 2 to 3 degrees C at night, 8-13 C in the daytime.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi