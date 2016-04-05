Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 6, in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless. South wind will blow.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

Temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 5-8 at night, 12-17 C in daytime, in Baku 6-8 C at night, 14-16 C in the daytime.

763 mm Hg atmospheric pressure is predicted, relative humidity will, 75-85 C at night and 55-65 in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions, but drizzly rain is expected in some western regions in the evening. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 2-7 C at night, 14-19 C in the daytime, in the mountains from 2 to 3 degrees C at night, 8-13 C in the daytime.