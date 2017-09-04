Baku. 4 September. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

The weather will be dry in Baku and Absheron peninsula on September 5, Report was informed in the press service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. North-west wind will be replaced with the south-east in afternoon.

Air temperature will be 21-24˚C in daytime, 29-34˚C at night, in Baku 22-24˚C in daytime, 32-34˚C at night.

Atmospheric pressure will be 760 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 65-75% at night and 50-60% in afternoon.

The sea water temperature in Absheron beaches will be: 23-24°C in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, 24-25°C in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan, 25-26°C in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijani regions. Mild eastern wind will blow.

Air temperature will be 19-24 C at night, 32-37 C in daytime, in mountains 13-18 C at night, 23-28 C in daytime.