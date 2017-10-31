Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy in Baku and Absheron peninsula on November 1. Drizzle predicted on some places in evening. Mild north-west wind will blow.

Temperature will be 10-14 degrees of heat on Absheron peninsula at night, 17-20 in daytime, in Baku 12-14 degrees at night and 17-19 in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will raise from 758 to 763 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 70%-80%.

Intermittent rain will be observed in Azerbaijan's regions on some places. Shower will be observed in some places and snow in mountainous areas. West wind will blow and occasionally intensify in some places.

Temperature will be 8-13 degrees of heat at night, 17-22 in afternoon, 2-6 on mountains at night, 10-15 in daytime.

According to the medical-meteorological forecast, the temperature close to the climatic norm in the background of intermittent mild north wind in Absheron peninsula on November 1-2 is particularly favorable for meteorologically sensitive people.