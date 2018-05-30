Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on May 31, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless. Mild south wind will blow.

Temperature on the peninsula will be 15-17 C at night, 23-27 C in daytime, in Baku 15-17 C at night and 24-26 C in daytime. Atmospheric pressure will drop from 760 to 755 mm mercury column; relative humidity will be 55-65%.

On northern beaches of Absheron (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba) tomorrow, mild south wind will blow. The sea water temperature will be 18-19 degrees. On southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh) also mild south wind will blow. The sea water temperature will be 19-20 degrees.

In regions of Azerbaijan tomorrow, the weather will be mainly dry. However, thunderstorm and short term rain predicted in some northern and western regions during the daytime. Fog will be observed in some places in the morning. East wind will blow and occasionally intensify in some places.

Temperature will be 11-16 C at night, 26-31 C in daytime, in mountains temperature will be 5-9 at night 13-18 C in the daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, tomorrow, weak hesitation of meteorological factors on the Absheron peninsula is favorable for meteo-sensitive people.