Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ On March 31, the weather is expected to be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources it is predicted to rain in some places of the peninsula.

Mild north wind will blow.

Temperature is expected to be 6-8 C at night, 8-13 C in the daytime in Absheron peninsula, 6-8 C at night, 9-11 C in the daytime in Baku.

Rain is expected tomorrow in the regions of Azerbaijan. In the mountains sleet and snow is predicted. It will be intensive in some places. It will be foggy in some places. West wind will blow and intensify in some places. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 3-8 C at night, 11-16 C in the daytime, in the mountains the temperature will be from 3 C below zero to 2 C at night and 3-8 C in the daytime.