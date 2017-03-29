Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to information, on March 30, weather will be mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula. It will be foggy in some places. North-east wind will be followed by south-west wind and intensify.

The temperature on the peninsula will be 4-7 C at night, 13-18 C in daytime, in Baku 5-7 C at night, 15-17 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure of 769 mm mercury column will reduce to 763 mm. Relative humidity will be 70-80% at night, 50-60% in daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions. Weather will be foggy in some places at night and in morning. West wind will blow and intensify in some areas. Air temperature will be 3-8 C at night, 18-23 C in daytime, in the mountains 0-5 C at night, 10-15 C in daytime.