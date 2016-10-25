Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ Intermittent rain is predicted in some places of Baku and Absheron peninsula tomorrow.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, mild north-west wind will blow in Baku and Absheron peninsula on October 26.

In Absheron peninsula, the temperature is expected to be 6-8°C at night, 9-12°C in the daytime, also, 6-8°C in Baku at night, 9-11°C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be higher than normal at 773 mm Hg, relative humidity will be 85-95.

As for the medical, meteorological forecasts, weak and mild hesitations of meteorological factors in Absheron peninsula on October 28 will be favorable for weather-sensitive people.

Intermittent rain is expected in some places in Azerbaijan's regions at night and in the evening. It will intensify in some places in mountainous and sub-mountainous regions, sleet and snow is predicted. Rainfall will gradually stop in most of the regions in afternoon. Fog will be observed on some places.

The temperature will be 4-9°C at night, 9-13°C in the daytime as well as from 4 degrees of frost to 1 degrees of heat on the mountains at night and 1-6°C in the daytime.