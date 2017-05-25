Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan has been announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to report, on May 26 in Baku and Absheron peninsula, weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless. North-west wind will be replaced by south-east wind.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 14-16 C at night, 20-25 C in daytime, in Baku 14-16 C at night, 23-25 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will raise from 758 mm Hg to 763 mm Hg.

Relative humidity will be 80-90% at night, 55-65% in afternoon.

The weather will be mainly rainless in most regions of Azerbaijan, however, lightning and rain is expected in some northern and western regions in the afternoon. The morning will be foggy in some places. East wind will blow. The temperature will be 11-16 C at night, 23-28 C in daytime, in the mountains 4-9 C at night, 12-17 C in daytime.