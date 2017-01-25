Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Snow predicted in some places, weather will be frosty at night

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ The weather will be changeable cloudy occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Report informs citing the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, it will be foggy in some places. Mild north-west wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be -1+3° C at night, +7+9° C in the daytime, in Baku 0+2° C at night, +7+9° C in daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will be 760 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 75-85 %.

As for the regions, weather will be mainly rainless. It will be foggy in some places. However, rain, sleet and snow is expected in some places at evening and night. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 0+5 ° C at night, +7+12° C in daytime, in the mountains -2-7° C of frost at night, -2+3° C in daytime.