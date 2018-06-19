Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 19 June. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on June 20, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless. North wind will blow.

Temperature on the peninsula will be 18-21 C at night, 27-32 C in daytime, in Baku 19-21 C at night and 29-31 C in daytime. Atmospheric pressure will be 760 mm mercury column; relative humidity will be 65-75% at night and 40-50 in the daytime.

On northern beaches of Absheron (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba) tomorrow, north wind will blow. The sea water temperature will be 21-22 degrees. On southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh) also north wind will blow. The sea water temperature will be 22-23 degrees.

In regions of Azerbaijan tomorrow, the weather will be mainly dry. However, thunderstorm and short term rain predicted in some places of the Greater Caucasus and the Lesser Caucasus in the morning and during the daytime. East wind will blow and occasionally intensify in some places.

Temperature will be 16-21 C at night, 31-36 C in daytime, in mountains temperature will be 9-13 at night 18-23 C in the daytime.