Weather forecast for January 18 in Azerbaijan announced

Humid weather can cause discomfort for some people

Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, on January 17, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy. Weather will befoggy and drizzly in some places, rain is expected in the evening. North wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +2+4° C at night, +6+9° C in the daytime, in Baku +2+4° C at night, +6+8° C in daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will be 769 mm mercury column which is higher than norm. Relative humidity will be 85-95 % at night, 65-75 % in the afternoon.

According to medical-meteorological prognosis, although the meteorological factors in Absheron peninsula on January 18-19 and mild hesitation will be relatively favorable for weather-sensitive people, humid weather can cause discomfort in some people.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow. It will be foggy in some places. Drizzle and rain expected in northern and eastern regions. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be -3+2 degrees C at night, +6+11° C in daytime, in the mountains 0-5° C of frost at night, +1+6° C in daytime.