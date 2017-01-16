Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, on January 17, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless.

Weather will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning, there will be drizzle. North-west wind will be replaced by south wind in the daytime.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +2+5° C at night, +7+10° C in the daytime, in Baku +3+5° C at night, +7+9° C in daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will be 769 mm mercury column which is higher than norm. Relative humidity will be 75-85 % at night, 60-65 % in the afternoon.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow. It will be foggy in some places. Drizzle expected in the evening in some places. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be -2+3 degrees C at night, +7+12 C in daytime, in the mountains 0-5 C of frost at night, 0+5 C in daytime.