Weather forecast in Azerbaijan on September 3 announced

Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ Weather temperature to be 31°C in Baku. Hydro-metrological forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources said to Report that tomorrow variable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and dry weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula. West wind will blow.

Air temperature will be +20+23°C at night and +27+31°C in the daytime in Absheron peninsula, while +21+23°C at night and +27+31°C in the daytime in Baku.

In Azerbaijani regions, dry weather is expected.. Southwest wind will blow and intensify in mountainous places in the daytime. Air temperature will be +18+23°C at night and +30+35°C in the daytime; +11+16°C at night and +20+25°C in the daytime in mountains.