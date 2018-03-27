Weather forecast for tomorrow announced

Baku. 27 March. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on March 28, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly dry in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Light fog will be observed in some places in morning. Mild north-western wind will be replaced by stronger north-west wind in the evening.

Temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 7-10 C at night, 16-21 C in daytime, in Baku 8-10 C at night, 18-20 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will raise from 753 mm mercury column to 757 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 70-75% at night and 50-55% in daytime.

According to the medical-meteorological forecast, the moderate hesitation of meteorological factors in the Absheron peninsula on March 28-29 is relatively favorable for meteo-sensitive people.

In regions of Azerbaijan, the weather will be mainly rainless. However, fog will be observed in some places at night and in the morning. There will be drizzle in the western regions.

Western wind will intensify in some places at times.

Temperature will be 6-11 C at night, 20-25 C in daytime. In mountains 2-7 C at night, 13-18 C in daytime.