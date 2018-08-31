Weather forecast for those travelling on weekends announced

Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for those travelling on weekends has been announced.

National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources told Report that intermittent rain is expected in the Greater Caucasus and Lesser Caucasus. The temperature will be 27-32 C in foothills and 20-25 C in mountainous regions.

In Lankaran-Astara region the weather is expected to be rainless. East wind will blow. The maximum temperature will be 29-34 C, in mountainous regions – 23-28 C.

Rainless weather condition will be observed in Aran districts. East wind will prevail. The maximal temperature will make up 30-35 C.

Rainless weather is expected in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. The maximum temperature will be 32-37 C.

Ministry warns guests of capital that, on September 1-2, the weather will be changeable cloudy, mainly rainless. Mild north-east wind will prevail. The maximum temperature will be 28-32 C.