Weather forecast for Sunday announced

Baku. 29 April. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for Sunday announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to report, weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula on April 30 will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless.

Rain is expected on some places at night. North-west wind will be replaced by south-east wind in the daytime.

The temperature will be 9-12 degrees of heat in Absheron peninsula at night, 16-21 in the daytime, 9-11 in Baku at night, 18-20 in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 763 mm Hg, higher than normal. Relative humidity will be 75-85% at night, 60-70% in daytime.

Lightning and intermittent rain predicted on Azerbaijan's regions tomorrow. The weather will be mainly rainless in most regions in the daytime, fog predicted on some places. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 8-13 degrees of heat at night, 20-25 in the daytime, 2-6 on the mountains at night, 7-12 in the daytime.