Weather forecast for Sunday announced

© Report.az

Baku. 11 March. REPORT.AZ/ On March 12, weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy, rain predicted on some places at night and in the morning. Mist will be observed on some places.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, north-west wind will be replaced by south-east wind in the daytime.

The temperature will be 2-5 degrees of heat in Absheron peninsula at night, 9-14 in the daytime, also, 3-5 degrees of heat in Baku at night, 11-13 in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 761 mm Hg to 764, higher than norm.

Relative humidity will be 80-90% at night, 65-70% in the daytime.

Weather in Azerbaijani regions will be mainly rainless. Rain will be observed on some places at night and in the morning. Fog predicted on some places, east wind will blow. The temperature will be 1-5 degrees of heat at night, 12-17 in the daytime, from 2 degrees of frost to 3 degrees of heat on mountains at night, 5-10 degrees of heat in the daytime.