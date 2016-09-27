Weather forecast for September 28 in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ Cloudy weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, tomorrow rainfall in the capital and on the peninsula is expected.

Showers will intensify in some places, thunder is possible. North-east wind will blow.

The temperature will be 15-18 C at night, 19-22 C in daytime, in Baku 15-17 C at night, 20-22 C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure of 764 mm Hg will be held. Relative humidity will make 85-95%.

In Azerbaijani regions, lightning and intermittent rain is expected. It will intensify in some places. In mountainous areas showers will be followed by sleet. West wind will blow and intensify in some places. The temperature will be 12-17 C at night, 19-24 C in the daytime, in the mountains 4-9 C at night, 10-15 C in the daytime.

According to medical-meteorological prognosis, weather conditions on the Absheron peninsula within 3 days may be unfavourable for weather-sensitive people.