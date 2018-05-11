Weather forecast for Saturday announced

Baku. 12 may. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, tomorrow, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula in May 12 will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy. Rain is predicted in some places at night and morning. Moderate south-west wind will blow.

Temperature on the peninsula will be 15-17 C at night, 19-23 C in daytime, in Baku 15-17 C at night and 21-23 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 756 mm mercury column (below normal); relative humidity will be 65-75% .

On May 12, changeable cloudy weather will be observed on Absheron beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba). North-west wind will blow. The sea water temperature will be 13-14 degrees.

North winds will blow in southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh). The sea water temperature will be 17-18 degrees.

In Azerbaijani regions, thunderstorm, intermittent rain will be observed on May 11, shower predicted in some places. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

Temperature will be 11-16 C at night, 22-27 C in daytime, in mountains temperature will be 3-6 at night 6-10 C in the daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, although moderate hesitation of meteorological factors on the Absheron peninsula on May 12 is generally favorable for meteo sensitive people, slightly wet weather can cause anxiety in some weather-sensitive people.