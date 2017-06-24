Weather forecast for two days in Azerbaijan was announced

Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ A two-day weather forecast in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on June 25, the weather will be changeable cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula, mainly rainless. The south wind will blow and in the second half of the day it will be replaced with moderate north-west wind and will intensify in evening.

The temperature will be 19-21 C at night, 27-32 C in afternoon, in Baku 19-21 C at night, 29-31 C in daytime. Atmospheric pressure will rise from 757 mm mercury column to 762 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 70-80 C at night and 45-55% in afternoon.

On Absheron beaches the temperature of sea water is expected to be 22-23 degrees in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, 19-20 C in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan, 20-21 C in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh.

On June 26, the weather in the capital will be changeable cloudy, mainly rainless. Intermittent north-western wind will blow and will be replaced by north-east wind in the afternoon. The temperature will be 20-22 C at night, 27-32 C in the afternoon, 20-22 C in the afternoon, 30-32 C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure is 763 mm mercury column, relative humidity is 70-80 C at night and 40-50 C in the afternoon.

On June 26, the weather will be mainly rainless, but irainy in some mountainous regions during the daytime. East wind will blow and intensify in some places. The temperature will be 17-22 C at night, 30-34 C in daytime, in mountains 10-15 C at night and 18-23 C in the afternoon.