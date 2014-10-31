Weather forecast for November in Azerbaijan

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ National Hydrometeorology Department of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources announced the weather forecast for November. Report informs referring to the press service of the ministry, though the average monthly temperature is close to normal in November, the temperature is expected to be lower than normal on the first days of the month, in the middle of the second ten-days and on some days of the third ten-days. Monthly rainfall is likely to be close to normal, but in some areas higher than the climate norm.

The average monthly temperature is likely to be 11-13°C (5-10°C at night, 11-16°C during a day, 3-8°C on some days) in Baku and Absheron peninsula which is close to the climate norm.

Monthly rainfall is expected to be close to the norm (norm 28-38 mm), but a little higher in some places.

In Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the average monthly temperature is likely to be 6-10°C (1-6°C at night, sometimes 0-3°C below zero, 11-16°C during a day, 3-8°C on some days) which is close to the climate norm.

Monthly rainfall is expected to be close to the norm (norm 18-28 mm), but a little higher in some places.

The average monthly temperature is likely to be 4-8°C (1-5°C at night, 2-7°C below zero in some places, 5-10°C during a day, 3°C below zero-2°C on some days) in Nagorno Karabakh-Khankandi, Shusha, Khojali, also Khojavand, Gubadli, Zangilan, Lachin, Kalbajar, Dashkasan and Gadabay regions which is close to the climate norm.

Monthly rainfall is expected to be close to the norm (norm 27-34 mm), but a little higher in some places.

The average monthly temperature is likely to be 9-11°C (4-9°C at night, 2°C below zero-3°C on some days, 10-15°C during a day, 3-8°C on some days) in Gazakh, Ganja, Goranboy, Tar-tar, Aghdam, Fizuli, Jabrail regions which is close to the climate norm.

Monthly rainfall is expected to be close to the norm (norm 15-24 mm), but a little higher in some places.

The average monthly temperature is likely to be 6-10°C (1-6°C at night, 1-6°C below zero on some days, 9-14°C during a day, 1-6°C on some days) in Balakan, Zagatala, Gakh, Shaki, Oghuz, Gabala, Ismayilli, Aghsu, Shamakhi, Khizi, Siyazan, Shabran, Guba, Gusar, Khachmaz regions which is close to the climate norm.

Monthly rainfall is expected to be close to the norm (norm 29-73 mm), but a little higher in some places.

In Central Lowland - Mingachevir, Yevlakh, Goychay, Aghdash, Kurdamir, Imishli, Aghjabadi, Beylagan, Sabirabad, Bilasuvar, Saatli, Shirvan, Hajigabul, Salyan, Neftchala regions, the average monthly temperature is likely to be 10-13°C (5-10°C at night, 0-4°C on some days, 12-17°C during a day, 4-9°C on some days) which is close to the climate norm.

Monthly rainfall is expected to be close to the norm (norm 25-45 mm), but a little higher in some places.

In Masalli, Yardimli, Lerik, Lankaran, Astara regions, the average monthly temperature is likely to be 8-13°C (5-10°C at night, 3-8°C below zero in mountainous areas on some days, 11-16°C during a day, 4-9°C on some days) which is close to the climate norm.

Monthly rainfall is expected to be close to the norm (norm 55-170 mm), but a little higher in some places.