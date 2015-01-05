Weather forecast for next two days in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for over the next two days in Azerbaijan was announced. Deputy Director of the Hydrometeorological Bureau of National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova said to Report that the cloudy, gloomy and rainless weather is expected to be on January 6 in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

The fog is likely to be at night and in the morning in some places. The north wind will blow and be replaced southwest wind. The air temperature will be +3+5°C at night, +8+12°C in the daytime.

The cloudy, gloomy and mostly rainless weather is expected to be on January 7 in Baku. It is forecasted that the weather will change in the late afternoon. The growing southwest wind will be replaced with northwest wind. The air temperature will be +3+5°C at night, +12+14°C for the first half of the day and +1+3°C in the evening.

Regarding the fact that this kind of weather being close to the normal, in the first week of January 2008 there had been a change in the weather circulation.In other words, because of the cold Siberian anticyclone movement throughout the country with the south width, the weather was cold and frosty.

On January 4 the air temperature observed in Baku at 2 degrees higher than normal.