Weather forecast for next three days in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for the next three days announced.

As Report was told by the deputy director of the of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasting National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Gulshad Mamedova, tomorrow in Baku and Absheron peninsula cloudy, sometimes partly cloudy, mainly rainless weather will prevail. Evening and morning the weak fog in places expected, in the evening precipitation is possible. North-west wind will intensify occasionally. At night temperature will be 3-5, 7-9 degrees in the afternoon.

On March 9 in Baku and Absheron peninsula will prevail cloudy weather with rains and will stop afternoon. A strong north wind to weak in the afternoon. At night the air temperature will be 1-3, 6-8 degrees in the afternoon.

On March 8 at the regions of Azerbaijan will be mainly rainy, at night and morning fog in sone places is possible, in the northern and eastern regions precipitation is possible. Growing west wind will prevail sometimes at severe places. The air temperature at night will be 0-5, 7-12 degrees during the day, in the mountains at night from 3 degrees of frost to 2 degrees Celsius, 4-9 degrees Celsius during the day.

On March 9 at the regions of Azerbaijan is expected to be rainy, in mountainous regions sleet and snow forecasted The air temperature at night will be 0-3, in the daytime 3-6 degrees, in the mountains at night 3-7, in the highlands 12-17 degrees of Celsius, in the afternoon to 3 degrees below zero.

On March 10 the weather will be mainly dry, without precipitation, wind is expected.