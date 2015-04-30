Weather forecast for May in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 30 April. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for May in Azerbaijan was announced. Report was told by the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry, the average monthly temperature is expected to be close to normal, but slightly higher in some days in May. The amount of monthly precipitation is likely to be close to normal, but slightly higher in some days.

The average monthly temperature in Baku and Absheron peninsula is expected to be 18-21°C (11-16°C at night, 22-27°C in the daytime, 30-34°C in some days) that is close and slightly higher than the climate norm.

The amount of monthly precipitation is expected to be close and less than the climate norm in some places (norm: 18-21 mm).

The average monthly temperature in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is expected to be 17-21°C (11-16°C at night, 22-27°C in the daytime, sometimes it will rise to 30-34°C) that is close and slightly higher than the climate norm.

The amount of monthly precipitation is expected to be close to normal (norm: 33-62 mm).