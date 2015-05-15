Weather forecast for May 16 in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for May 16 in Azerbaijan was announced. The chief hydrologist of Hydro-metrological forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Asif Verdiyev said to Report that variable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and dry weather will dominate in Baku and Absheron peninsula on Saturday. Mild south-west wind will blow. Air temperature will be +10+14°C at night and +21+26°C in the daytime.

In most Azerbaijani regions, dry weather is expected tomorrow. Fog is likely to be in various places in the morning. Mild west wind will blow. Air temperature will be +10+15°C at night and +22+27°C in the daytime; 3+8°C at night and +12+17°C in the noon.