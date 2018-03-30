Weather forecast for March 31 was announced

Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the weather will be rainy in some places of Baku and Absheron peninsula on March 31. Ecologists predict that the weather will be changeable cloudy, intermittent, but mainly rainless. Strong north-west wind will blow and will moderate in the second half of the day.

Temperature in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be 4-6 C at night and 7-9 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 764 mm mercury column to 772 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 80-90% at night and 65-75% in daytime.

On March 31, the intermittent rain is expected in the regions of Azerbaijan and snowfall in the mountainous regions. Mostly in daytime the weather will be mainly rainless. Some places will be foggy. The western wind will blow and intensify in some places at night and in the morning.

Temperature will be 4-9 C at night, 10-15 C in daytime, in mountains 0-5 C at night, 3-8 C in daytime.