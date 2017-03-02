Weather forecast for March 3 in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to information, on March 3 in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless. It will be foggy in some places. South wind will blow.

The temperature on the peninsula will be 5-7 C at night, 10-14 C in daytime, in Baku 5-7 C at night, 11-13 C in daytime.

The atmospheric pressure of 762 mm Hg will be held. Relative humidity will be 75-85% at night, 55-60% in daytime.

According to medical-meteorological forecast, mild hesitation of the meteorological factors in Absheron peninsula until March 4 afternoon will be favorable for weather-sensitive people.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijan's regions. However, rain is expected in some western regions in the evening.

Some places will be foggy. West wind will blow. Temperature will be 3-7 C at night, 11-16 C in the daytime, in the mountains 0-5 C at night, 6-11 C in daytime.