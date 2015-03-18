Weather forecast for March 19 in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 18 March. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for March 19 in Azerbaijan was announced. Deputy Director of the Hydro-metrological Forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorological Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova said to Report that the variable cloudy and occasionally gloomy and dry weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula. South wind will blow in the noon. The air temperature will be will be +2+4°C at night and +7+10°C in the noon.

In Azerbaijani regions, the dry weather is forecasted for tomorrow. The drizzle is likely to be in some mountainous areas. East wind will blow. The air temperature will be 0+5°C at night and +8+13°C in the noon, -2-7°C at night and +3+8°C in the daytime in the mountains.