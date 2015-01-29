Weather forecast for January 30 in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for January 30 in Azerbaijan was announced. Report was told by the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the variable cloudy and gloomy weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula. The drizzle is likely to be in the second part of the day. The fog will be in some places. North wind tol blow and will be replaced with southern in second part of the day. The air temperature will be +1+3°C at night, +6+8°C in the daytime.

The dry weather is expected in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow, the fog is likely to be at night and in the morning, however the rain is forecasted in some north and east regions towards the evening. East wind will blow. The air temperature will be 0+5°C at night, +7+12°C in the daytime, 0-5°C at night and -3+7°C in the daytime in mountains.